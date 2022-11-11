Delhi Liquorgate: Hyd-based pharma head among 2 bizmen held

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Aurobindo Pharma director P Sarath Chandra Reddy and Vinay Babu were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday. They are in the list of Telugu businessmen who figured in the Delhi excise policy scam. Vinay Babu is a Andhra Pradesh-based businessman and is associated with the Pernod Ricard firm. The central agency has arrested them in connection with the money laundering probe into the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy and took them into custody for interrogation.

Sarath Chandra Reddy is a graduate in Business Administration and second-generation entrepreneur. He belongs to the promoter group. He has gained experience in general management and expertise in project executions.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad-headquartered company in a statement said that Sharath Chandra Reddy has nothing to do with Aurobindo Pharma. He is said to be director of 12 companies of Aurobindo Group.

Sarath Chandra Reddy is also the director of Trident Life Sciences. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) included Trident Life Sciences as the fifth accused in the case. The ED had reportedly questioned Sarath Chandra Reddy in connection with the money laundering allegations in Delhi on September 21, 22 and 23.

The ED also arrested Hyderabad-based realtor Vennamaneni Srinivas Rao, a close associate of KCR's family and top TRS leaders in Telangana.

Noted Auditor Buchi Babu was under ED radar as was grilled by the investigating agencies recently.

Sources said the ED will continue its raids in Telangana and find the links between the ministers and officials of the Delhi government who allegedly involved in the scam. Some prominent TRS leaders may also be summoned to Delhi soon to ascertain their alleged role in the scam.

Last month, the CBI had arrested Boinpally Abhishek Rao for the scam. Abhishek is associated with several companies, including director of Anoos Electrolysis & Obesity Pvt Ltd, Anoos Health & Wellness Pvt Ltd, Robin Distribution LLP, Agasti Ventures, SS Mines & Minerals, Master Sand LLP, Neoverse Realty Pvt Ltd, Zeus Networking Pvt Ltd and Valuecare Esthetics Pvt Ltd.

Rao was allegedly found to be acting as a south lobby. The investigating agency suspects that he had committed the irregularities through cartelization. The Enforcement Directorate has also arrested liquor trader Sameer Mahendru of Indo Spirit.