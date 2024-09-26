  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Deliver welfare goods effectively, minister tells officials

Deliver welfare goods effectively, minister tells officials
x
Highlights

The government has directed district officials to fully understand and deliver development and welfare programs to the public, as stated by District In-Charge Minister Konda Surekha.

Siddipet: The government has directed district officials to fully understand and deliver development and welfare programs to the public, as stated by District In-Charge Minister Konda Surekha. She emphasized that officials lacking awareness would face strict actions. A review meeting on district development and welfare schemes was held at the Siddipet District Collectorate, attended by notable figures including former Minister Harish Rao and Medak MP Raghunandan Rao.

Minister Konda Surekha announced that family smart cards will soon be issued to implement all government welfare schemes, including ration cards. She stressed that the issues raised were public-related and non-partisan, urging officials to resolve grievances effectively without causing further distress to the victims. Regular meetings will be held to address ongoing issues, and the government has decided to grant a bonus of Rs 500 to eligible farmers for producing Sanna rice, clarifying that no bonuses will be given for Dodda rice.

The minister also highlighted the need for special measures to resolve public issues, directed officials to facilitate communication through toll-free numbers, and ensured that fish distribution will continue. The collector was instructed to establish societies for landless fishermen and act against civil supplies officials if beneficiaries under the Mahalakshmi scheme do not receive justice. The government will also discuss loan waiver issues and implement farmer insurance schemes, along with ensuring access to agricultural tools and maintaining a buffer stock of fertilizers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick