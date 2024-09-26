Deliver welfare goods effectively, minister tells officials

Siddipet: The government has directed district officials to fully understand and deliver development and welfare programs to the public, as stated by District In-Charge Minister Konda Surekha. She emphasized that officials lacking awareness would face strict actions. A review meeting on district development and welfare schemes was held at the Siddipet District Collectorate, attended by notable figures including former Minister Harish Rao and Medak MP Raghunandan Rao.

Minister Konda Surekha announced that family smart cards will soon be issued to implement all government welfare schemes, including ration cards. She stressed that the issues raised were public-related and non-partisan, urging officials to resolve grievances effectively without causing further distress to the victims. Regular meetings will be held to address ongoing issues, and the government has decided to grant a bonus of Rs 500 to eligible farmers for producing Sanna rice, clarifying that no bonuses will be given for Dodda rice.

The minister also highlighted the need for special measures to resolve public issues, directed officials to facilitate communication through toll-free numbers, and ensured that fish distribution will continue. The collector was instructed to establish societies for landless fishermen and act against civil supplies officials if beneficiaries under the Mahalakshmi scheme do not receive justice. The government will also discuss loan waiver issues and implement farmer insurance schemes, along with ensuring access to agricultural tools and maintaining a buffer stock of fertilizers.