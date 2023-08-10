Deliveries in government hospitals touches 72 per cent: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday informed that the number of deliveries in Government hospitals has touched a new high of 72 per cent in the month of July. He said that it is for the first time that the government hospitals in Telangana were able to conduct such a large number of deliveries when compared to private maternity hospitals.



He recalled that before statehood, the average number of deliveries to be taken-up in government hospitals used to hover between 30 per cent and 35 per cent.

This has been a long term dream of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao to ensure quality health care facilities are available in government hospitals, on par with private hospitals. I also must congratulate the entire health care department for working so hard to properly handle such a large jump in pregnancies in government hospitals in Telangana, said Harish Rao.