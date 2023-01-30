Demand for action against MLC Kaushik Reddy

Wanaparthy: BC Political JAC Telangana State chairman Rachala Yugender Goud has demanded action against MLC Kaushik Reddy for making 'inappropriate' comments against Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, after lodging a complaint in the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC).

He wanted the government to sack Reddy for 'bringing it a bad name'. Goud said "people of Telangana are aware of the nature of Reddy. It is not appropriate to make such comments in the light of the Governor rejecting his nomination to the council.",