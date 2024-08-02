Demand for Legal Protection and Job Security for Transport Workers" - CITU

Gadwal: CITU District President A. Venkataswamy has demanded that legal protection and job security be provided to transport workers. He attended a meeting of transport workers as the chief guest at the local CITU district office on Friday.



In his address, he highlighted that 85% of passengers and 65% of goods in the country are transported by road transport workers. Despite their significant contribution, these workers lack legal protection and job security. He pointed out that the transport sector contributes 4.5% to the country's GDP, yet the central government has not implemented any welfare schemes for transport workers in the past decade, which he termed as a travesty.

He criticized the introduction of the hit-and-run law, which he claims has severely affected transport workers without providing any safety measures. He demanded the immediate repeal of the hit-and-run law and called on the Telangana state government to publicly announce that it will not implement the M.V. Act 2019 amendment. He urged continuous pressure on the central government until the hit-and-run law is withdrawn.

Furthermore, he called for the establishment of a special board for the welfare of transport workers, government coverage of auto drivers' insurance and fitness costs, a provision of accident insurance worth 5 lakhs, and free medical treatment up to 10 lakhs under Aarogyasri. He also demanded a monthly allowance of Rs. 4500 for transport workers who have incurred losses due to free bus travel, similar to the allowances given to bidi and handloom workers.

The meeting saw the participation of several transport workers, including Shekshavali, Chinna, Narasimha, Ashok, Devaraj, Prabhudas, Nagesh, Ashok, Bichupalli Parashuramudu, and Madhu.