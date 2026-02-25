ED probe fear: retired BBMP chief engineer dies by suicide in Bengaluru

Bengaluru : A retired senior official of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) allegedly died by suicide at his Koramangala residence on Tuesday, coinciding with the day he was scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The deceased has been identified as Parameshwarayya, a former chief engineer who had served in the Mahadevapura zone.

Police said the incident came to light early in the morning when Parameshwarayya was found hanging inside his residence. Initial findings suggest that he was alone at the time of the incident. Koramangala police immediately visited the spot, conducted a preliminary inspection, and shifted the body for post-mortem examination.

Investigators revealed that ED officials had conducted searches at his residence nearly three weeks ago as part of an ongoing probe into alleged financial and administrative irregularities. Following the raid, he had been served summons to appear for questioning at the ED office in Bengaluru on February 25. Authorities believe the anxiety surrounding the interrogation may have contributed to his deteriorating mental condition.

Family sources stated that Parameshwarayya had been deeply disturbed since the ED action. He had reportedly become mentally withdrawn and was undergoing treatment for depression. His son, who is currently based in Australia, has been informed and is expected to arrive in Bengaluru soon.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion in bureaucratic and civic circles, with many raising concerns about the intense psychological pressure faced by individuals during prolonged investigations. Some officials noted that such incidents highlight the need for balancing investigative procedures with sensitivity toward mental health.

The death has also drawn comparisons to recent similar cases involving individuals under investigation by central agencies. While officials maintain that investigations follow due legal process, the incident has intensified debate about the emotional and personal consequences of enforcement actions.

Koramangala police have registered an unnatural death case and are continuing their investigation. Authorities are examining all aspects, including medical history and possible written communication, to determine the precise circumstances behind the suicide.