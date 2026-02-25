How to create revision notes for exam

Effective note-making is one of the most valuable skills students can develop during exam preparation. Well-structured notes not only make revision easier but also improve understanding and long-term retention of information. Instead of passively copying from textbooks, strategic note-making encourages active engagement with the subject matter.

One useful method is the Cornell system, where the page is divided into sections for key points, detailed notes, and summaries. This format allows students to review concepts quickly and test themselves before exams. Another helpful approach is mind mapping, which visually connects ideas using diagrams and keywords. This technique is particularly effective for subjects that involve processes, relationships, or classifications.

Clarity and brevity are essential. Notes should highlight main ideas, definitions, formulas, and examples without repeating entire paragraphs from textbooks. Using bullet points, headings, and subheadings makes information easier to scan during revision. Colour-coding can also help differentiate topics or prioritise important sections.

Summarising chapters in one or two pages encourages students to identify core concepts. Writing brief summaries in their own words strengthens comprehension and reduces reliance on memorisation. Including diagrams, flowcharts, and tables further improves recall, especially for visual learners. Finally, regular review is key. Notes should be revisited and refined over time, especially after practice tests. Updating them with clarifications or additional examples ensures accuracy and completeness. By adopting structured, concise, and review-friendly note-making strategies, students can transform their revision process and approach exams with greater confidence and clarity.

Strap: Practical techniques to organise information and improve revision efficiency

