Deputy CM says guarantees are burden on K'taka govt

Bengaluru: Amid criticism from BJP that the five guarantees of the Congress government are pushing Karnataka towards bankruptcy, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar while addressing the ‘Kusuma Sanjeevini’ initiative that provides preventive treatment for hemophilia patients said though the schemes are a burden, the government wants to ensure that people do not face mental stress due to financial difficulties.

Shivakumar made the statement on Wednesday after inaugurating preventive treatment for hemophilia patients under the ‘Kusuma Sanjeevini’ initiative and the 108 ambulance services at an event organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare at the Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru.

While addressing the gathering, Dy CM Shivakumar said, “We have given five guarantees, ensuring free bus service for women, free power, and Rs 2,000 financial assistance. We have given these benefits even though they are a burden on the state government.

“We want to ensure that people do not face mental stress due to financial difficulties. If you are confident, people will come forward to provide assistance. In this background, the government has taken a decision to instil financial confidence and mental strength among people, so that they are financially empowered.”

The statement is likely to stir controversy and trigger a debate on the guarantees in the state.

Speaking about hemophilia, Dy CM Shivakumar said, “Hemophilia is a serious illness, and patients, researchers and doctors have gathered here today. This is a special day. It is our conviction that your lives should be strengthened. No child or person desires such diseases; it is the law of nature. It is not the fault of the children or their parents.”

“We have to accept it. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has informed that one injection per month costs about Rs 50,000 and they incur expenses of Rs 5 lakh per patient annually. Let the expenditure be there, it is not an issue. Those affected by this disease should not feel helpless. Considering the financial difficulties faced by parents, the government has decided to step in,” he said.

He added that the Health Minister had placed the proposal before the Cabinet and the government had approved it. “It does not matter which government in the country takes up this task, but Karnataka should lead, and we have taken that decision,” he said.

Shivakumar also said he had earlier served as Medical Education Minister. “Karnataka is a leader in medical education. You can go to any country — the US, Australia, Europe, or elsewhere — and you will find our doctors excelling. Every year, we produce 13,940 doctors, including more than 3,000 postgraduates. Karnataka is the only state in the country with about 70 medical colleges, with at least one medical college in every district,” he said.

He added that more than one lakh paramedical staff are trained in the state. “When I was in charge, I gave permissions liberally. Today, young men and women from Kerala and Assam come here for training and later settle abroad,” he said.

“Serving humanity is the biggest commitment of our government,” he said.

He urged patients not to lose confidence. “Even children should not lose hope. Nothing is impossible. God gives opportunities, not gifts or curses. Our Health Department is creating a revolution in the healthcare sector. Bring this government back to ensure continued service,” he said.

“The government will never compromise on any demand from the Health Department,” he added.

He said parents would no longer have to worry about spending Rs 50,000 every month on treatment. “Health ensures prosperity. With great joy, your government stands with you always. Do not lose hope at any time. This Congress government will stand with you at every step,” Dy CM Shivakumar said.



