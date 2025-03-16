Demand for recognition of St poet Somanatha

Warangal : The Somanatha Kalapeetham, Literary, Cultural & Social Forum, has objected to the renaming of Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University as Suravaram Prathap Reddy, a renowned poet. The Kalapeetham president Dr Rapolu Satyanarayana and vice-president Dr Margam Laxminarayana urged the State Govern-ment to consider the name of Saint Poet Palkuri Somanatha (1160-1240) for the varsity.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who promised to a consensus before renaming, has unilaterally con-ferred the name of Suravaram Prathap Reddy and introduced a bill in this regard in the Assembly. The people in the region have been demanding to prefix Palkuri Somanatha to the Telugu University since the second phase of Telangana Movement, the duo said.

The duo urged the CM to reconsider his decision. They said that Palamuru University or Media Academy can be named after Suravaram Prathap Reddy. Moreover, the Kalapeetham urged the literary world to support its demand. The Kalapeetham also sent the articles written by historians on Saint Somanatha and paper clippings supporting its claim to the CM. Peetham members also made a fervent appeal to the CM.