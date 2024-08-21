Demand to Fully Implement the Rs 2 Lakh Loan Waiver

Gadwal: G.K. Eedanna, the President of the Telangana Rythu Sangham, Jogulamba Gadwal District, has demanded the full implementation of the Rs2 lakh loan waiver promised to farmers by the Telangana state government. A protest was held in front of the Canara Bank branch in Linganvai village, Alampur Mandal, with farmers voicing their concerns.

During the protest, Eedanna stated that the Congress government in the state claims to have waived loans for all farmers, but so far, only loans worth ₹18,000 crores have been waived, benefiting only 22 lakh farmers. He pointed out that, according to official records, more than half of the farmers have not yet received the loan waiver. He accused the government of delaying the distribution of ration cards for the past ten years and holding farmers accountable for the delays.

Eedanna further questioned how families of deceased farmers are expected to repay loans exceeding ₹2 lakhs, as there is no clear assurance from the government on when these amounts will be credited to their accounts. He expressed concern that the government and authorities have not provided a definite timeline for the loan waiver, leaving farmers in further distress. Eedanna demanded that the government set a clear date and credit ₹2 lakhs into the accounts of farmers, ensuring the full implementation of the loan waiver.

Following the protest, a memorandum was submitted to bank officer Somanna, requesting that the farmers' difficulties be brought to the attention of the government. The officer assured the farmers that their issues would be conveyed to the authorities.

The protest was attended by farmers including L. Nagaraju, Chaitanya, Bhushanna, Rajareddy, Naganna, Hanumanthu, and other farmers from various villages.