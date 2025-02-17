  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Demonstration of High-Yield Oilseed Crops Held in Vasanthapur

Demonstration of High-Yield Oilseed Crops Held in Vasanthapur
x
Highlights

A collective demonstration of oilseed crops was conducted in Vasanthapur village, Bijinapally Mandal, under the guidance of the Palem Krishi Vigyan Kendra

Nagar kurnool: A collective demonstration of oilseed crops was conducted in Vasanthapur village, Bijinapally Mandal, under the guidance of the Palem Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK). Dr. T. Prabhakar Reddy, KVK Program Coordinator, participated in the event and urged farmers to support the development of oilseed crops. Dr. Prabhakar Reddy stated that a special project is being implemented to promote high-yielding oilseed crops.

As part of this initiative, a 125-acre sesame crop demonstration field has been developed to educate farmers on key productivity factors, efficient utilization, and advanced management practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. K. Ramakrishna, an agricultural scientist, explained the high-yielding varieties of sesame and provided insights into weed control and pest management techniques.

The event was also attended by scientists Dr. B. Rajasekhar and Dr. Adi Shankar, along with 125 farmers, who gained valuable knowledge on modern farming techniques.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick