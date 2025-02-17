Live
- BJP announces Sundar Lal as mayoral candidate in Manesar, Congress fields Neeraj Yadav
- Ukraine not to participate in US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky
- Demonstration of High-Yield Oilseed Crops Held in Vasanthapur
- ‘Rama Rajyam’ founder sent to police custody for attack on temple priest
- Top Russian officials head to Riyadh to prepare groundwork for Trump-Putin meet
- Will propose ‘Narayani-Ganga Corridor’ to Centre: Bihar Dy CM
- MUDA scam: Karnataka Lokayukta seeks more time to submit final report
- Program for Indian students to get Indian Students Can Now Choose Between Co-Signer and No Co-Signer Loan Options with Prodigy Finance
- Global Investment Summit 2025 will be different from previous ones: MP CM
- Temples Crucial for Culture, Heritage, and Development, Says Chandrababu
Just In
Demonstration of High-Yield Oilseed Crops Held in Vasanthapur
A collective demonstration of oilseed crops was conducted in Vasanthapur village, Bijinapally Mandal, under the guidance of the Palem Krishi Vigyan Kendra
Nagar kurnool: A collective demonstration of oilseed crops was conducted in Vasanthapur village, Bijinapally Mandal, under the guidance of the Palem Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK). Dr. T. Prabhakar Reddy, KVK Program Coordinator, participated in the event and urged farmers to support the development of oilseed crops. Dr. Prabhakar Reddy stated that a special project is being implemented to promote high-yielding oilseed crops.
As part of this initiative, a 125-acre sesame crop demonstration field has been developed to educate farmers on key productivity factors, efficient utilization, and advanced management practices.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. K. Ramakrishna, an agricultural scientist, explained the high-yielding varieties of sesame and provided insights into weed control and pest management techniques.
The event was also attended by scientists Dr. B. Rajasekhar and Dr. Adi Shankar, along with 125 farmers, who gained valuable knowledge on modern farming techniques.