Demonstration of High-Yield Oilseed Crops Held in Vasanthapur

Nagar kurnool: A collective demonstration of oilseed crops was conducted in Vasanthapur village, Bijinapally Mandal, under the guidance of the Palem Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK). Dr. T. Prabhakar Reddy, KVK Program Coordinator, participated in the event and urged farmers to support the development of oilseed crops. Dr. Prabhakar Reddy stated that a special project is being implemented to promote high-yielding oilseed crops.

As part of this initiative, a 125-acre sesame crop demonstration field has been developed to educate farmers on key productivity factors, efficient utilization, and advanced management practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. K. Ramakrishna, an agricultural scientist, explained the high-yielding varieties of sesame and provided insights into weed control and pest management techniques.

The event was also attended by scientists Dr. B. Rajasekhar and Dr. Adi Shankar, along with 125 farmers, who gained valuable knowledge on modern farming techniques.