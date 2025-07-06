Live
Dengue cases drop sharply despite onset of monsoon
Less than 10 cases have been reported in 19 districts, while remaining districts see 10 cases
Hyderabad: The number of dengue fever cases has declined this year in the State, according to official data. However, there slight increase in cases in the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) limits.
Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha said preventive measures taken by the Health department drew good results.
The Health Minister held a high level review on the spread of communicable and seasonal diseases and preventive measures taken by the department on Saturday. Officials briefed the minister that the number of patients of the seasonal diseases has reduced due to strict preventive measures.
Compared to last year, the officials said that less dengue cases have been reported in many districts this time, and there has been a slight increase in cases in Greater Hyderabad. Less than 10 cases have been reported in 19 districts, while remaining districts reported 10 cases. Typhoid cases have also been reported very less compared to last year.
Damodar instructed the GHMC officials to appoint Special Officers for the GHMC zones where the severity of the diseases is high. The minister advised the Health Secretary to review with the Collectors on the control of seasonal diseases and focus more on tribal areas. The field medical staff should conduct a door-to-door survey and take steps to create awareness among the people.
The Minister also instructed the officials to be ready with all the necessary facilities in hospitals to provide treatment to patients affected by seasonal diseases. The Director of Public Health department was ordered to take strict action against private hospitals which are exploiting patients in the name of platelets treatment.