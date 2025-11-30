DEO congratulates Srivani HS students on bagging Inspire Awards

Mahabubnagar: Wanaparthy District Education Officer (DEO) Abdul Ghani congratulated the students and faculty of Srivani High School, Atmakur, for being selected for the Inspire Awards 2025 and for presenting two projects at the 53rd District-Level Children’s Science Exhibition.

The exhibition, inaugurated on Friday by District Collector Adarsh Surabhi at the Chityala MJP Gurukul School in Wanaparthy district headquarters, featured science models created by students from across the district. Among them, students from Srivani High School showcased two projects that earned them a place in the Inspire Awards selection list.

On Saturday, nearly 200 students from Srivani High School, accompanied by their principal and teachers, visited the exhibition to observe the various science projects displayed by children from different schools. DEO Ghani met the students during the event and praised them for their achievement and participation.

Speaking on the occasion, the DEO said that rapid changes in technology make it essential for students to stay updated and actively engage in scientific learning. He encouraged students to participate regularly in science exhibitions to enhance their creativity, scientific temperament, and problem-solving skills. He congratulated the Srivani High School team for their enthusiasm and innovative spirit.

School principals Latha and Gangadhar, along with teachers Thirumalesh (Telugu), Ruchi, Venkatesh Goud, and others, took part in the visit to the science exhibition.