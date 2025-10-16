DEO gives tips to students to succeed in studies

District Employment Officer Dr Priyanka stated that discipline and continuous effort are the true keys to success for students.

Motivational and career planning classes were organised at ZPHS, Alur, in Gattu mandal for Class 10 students on Wednesday. On this occasion, Priyanka interacted with the students and shared valuable insights about education, planning, self-motivation, choosing the right career path, and understanding what they learn.

She emphasised that students should focus on understanding new concepts rather than memorising them blindly.

“Taking a short break of 5–10 minutes after every 45–50 minutes of study helps improve concentration.

Studying without a proper plan will not yield results, so students should prepare a timetable and follow it strictly,” she advised.

Priyanka also suggested that students should study difficult subjects during their most energetic hours and revise the learned material weekly or monthly. She highlighted the importance of good sleep, healthy food, and physical activities to maintain mental health and alertness.

“Along with studies, students should also think about their future. Identify your field of interest and work towards developing skills in that area.

Apart from textbook knowledge, communication and teamwork skills are equally important,” she added, motivating the students to aim high. Later, Priyanka presented prizes to students who excelled in various district-level competitions. School Headmaster K Nagaraju, the teaching staff, and students actively participated in

the programme.