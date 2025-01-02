DEO Ramesh Kumar Conducts Surprise Inspection at Urban Residential School

Nagarkurnool: On Thursday, DEO A. Ramesh Kumar conducted a surprise inspection at the Urban Residential School in Nagarkurnool town. He inspected the school kitchen and examined the quality of food prepared for the students. He also checked the storeroom and dormitory halls, and interacted with the students to gather feedback on the food being served at the school.

During the inspection, the DEO emphasized the importance of providing nutritious and high-quality meals to the students. He inquired about the distribution of uniforms and evaluated the standards maintained at the school.

Highlighting that the Urban Residential School caters to orphaned children, DEO Ramesh Kumar instructed the staff to take extra care regarding the children’s health and nutrition. He stressed the need for punctuality among the staff and urged them to report on time to ensure the well-being of the students.

Furthermore, the DEO directed the staff to provide immediate medical assistance in case of any health issues faced by the students.