Live
- China adds 10 US companies to unreliable entities list
- Telangana Government Announces January 3 as 'Women Teacher's Day' to Celebrate Savitribai Phule's Legacy
- Mithali Raj Supports AP’s Social Media Kindness Campaign
- Sajad Lone files PIL for fair police verification and rights of citizens
- Global Type 1 diabetes market to reach $9.9 bn by 2033: Report
- Record on New Year’s Eve, KSBCL Records Over Rs. 308 Crore in Liquor Sales
- Software Engineer from Hassan Dies by Suicide
- BJP is Politicising Contractor’s Suicide Case to Target Priyank Kharge- Bhandari
- India’s Solar Revolution, Surya Ghar Muft Bijili Yojana to Transform Energy Sector
- Union Minister Prahlad Joshi Criticises Congress Leadership, Raises Corruption Allegations in Karnataka
Just In
DEO Ramesh Kumar Conducts Surprise Inspection at Urban Residential School
On Thursday, DEO A. Ramesh Kumar conducted a surprise inspection at the Urban Residential School in Nagarkurnool town. He inspected the school kitchen and examined the quality of food prepared for the students.
Nagarkurnool: On Thursday, DEO A. Ramesh Kumar conducted a surprise inspection at the Urban Residential School in Nagarkurnool town. He inspected the school kitchen and examined the quality of food prepared for the students. He also checked the storeroom and dormitory halls, and interacted with the students to gather feedback on the food being served at the school.
During the inspection, the DEO emphasized the importance of providing nutritious and high-quality meals to the students. He inquired about the distribution of uniforms and evaluated the standards maintained at the school.
Highlighting that the Urban Residential School caters to orphaned children, DEO Ramesh Kumar instructed the staff to take extra care regarding the children’s health and nutrition. He stressed the need for punctuality among the staff and urged them to report on time to ensure the well-being of the students.
Furthermore, the DEO directed the staff to provide immediate medical assistance in case of any health issues faced by the students.