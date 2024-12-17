Live
- Mobile X-Ray Machine Launched to Combat Tuberculosis in Wanaparthy District
- Wanaparthy Collector Urges Swift Property Tax Collection in Municipalities
- Salman Khan Named Brand Ambassador for Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025
- District collector reviews on Mammogram tests to be organised by MNJ Cancer Hospital in Wanaparthy
- MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy Commits to Fulfilling Promises at Ayyappa Swamy Temple
- Ensure no shortage of medicines in primary health centers - DMHO Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi
- DEO Ramesh Kumar Distributes Science Kits to Teachers
- World Chess Champion D Gukesh Marks Historic Win with Thrilling Bungee Jump
- Kraven: The Hunter Set for Release on January 1
- Low pressure system in the Bay, Karnataka braces for cold wave
Just In
DEO Ramesh Kumar Distributes Science Kits to Teachers
Nagarkurnool District Education Officer (DEO) A. Ramesh Kumar distributed science kits to science teachers. He emphasized the importance of conducting classroom teaching in a way that enhances students’ interest in science.
Nagar Kurnool: Nagarkurnool District Education Officer (DEO) A. Ramesh Kumar distributed science kits to science teachers. He emphasized the importance of conducting classroom teaching in a way that enhances students’ interest in science.
DEO Ramesh Kumar stated that technical progress is achievable only when there is proficiency in science, mathematics, physics, and chemistry. He encouraged biology and physical science teachers to use experiments to foster interest in science among government school students.
The science kits were distributed to teachers who participated in a training program on experiments for biology and physical science teachers, jointly organized by the District Education Department, Science Academy, and Tech Mahindra.
The event was attended by sectoral officers Sharafuddin, Nooruddin, Shobharani, Biology Forum members Shekhar Goud and Jagadeeshwar Reddy, FPSC members Nagaraju and Krishna Reddy, Science Academy members Satyanand, Revathi, Ameer, and science teachers from various schools.