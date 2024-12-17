DEO Ramesh Kumar Distributes Science Kits to Teachers

Nagar Kurnool: Nagarkurnool District Education Officer (DEO) A. Ramesh Kumar distributed science kits to science teachers. He emphasized the importance of conducting classroom teaching in a way that enhances students’ interest in science.

DEO Ramesh Kumar stated that technical progress is achievable only when there is proficiency in science, mathematics, physics, and chemistry. He encouraged biology and physical science teachers to use experiments to foster interest in science among government school students.

The science kits were distributed to teachers who participated in a training program on experiments for biology and physical science teachers, jointly organized by the District Education Department, Science Academy, and Tech Mahindra.

The event was attended by sectoral officers Sharafuddin, Nooruddin, Shobharani, Biology Forum members Shekhar Goud and Jagadeeshwar Reddy, FPSC members Nagaraju and Krishna Reddy, Science Academy members Satyanand, Revathi, Ameer, and science teachers from various schools.





