Department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Government of Telangana

Hyderabad: The Global AI Summit 2024 commenced today in Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone in the realm of artificial intelligence. The event, held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre, brought together industry leaders, government officials, AI experts, start-ups and students to explore the transformative potential of AI technologies and their application in different sectors. The day highlighted the state’s ambition to become the AI hub in the country.

The event was inaugurated in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy, Hon’ble Minister for IT & Industries Shri D. Sridhar Babu, Founder Chairperson of Cyient Shri BVR Mohan Reddy and representatives from title sponsors World Trade Centers Association and Evernorth India. The government also signed 20+ MoUs with leading companies, startups, academic institutions, and not-for-profit organisations.Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said – “Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to transform the world like never before, and the global AI summit is a testament to Telangana's commitment to embracing AI for a brighter future.

The government showcased their strong commitment towards AI through unveiling of the AI City, spread across 200 acres in Mucherla, comprising of state-of-the-art infrastructure required in different components of the ecosystem, including big-tech research parks, AI compute clusters, startup incubators, Ai Skills University, Data platform, R&D hub.The Chief Minister stressed state's readiness and unveiled a detailed AI roadmap during the Global AI Summit 2024 held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre. The roadmap encourages investment and collaboration from global AI stakeholders. Also, he state introduced the AI Advisory Council. This esteemed group will play a crucial role in guiding our AI initiatives.Telangana’s AI compendium is launched which showcases the myriadof AI has been how AI is integrated into various sectors and lives and businesses. It features 60+ usecases from enterprises, startups and government.



The day continued with a rapid keynote by Debjani Ghosh, President of Nasscom and Distinguished Fellow at NITI Aayog. Her address, “India AI @ 2047”, offered a forward-looking perspective on how AI will shape India’s future as the nation approaches its centenary. Following this, Dr. Peter Diamandis, Founder and Executive Chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation, captivated the audience with his keynote on “What Does the Future Hold for Us?”. Diamandis shared his vision of a future defined by groundbreaking innovations and transformative technologies.



The summit continued with a keynote by Dr. Pratyush Kumar, Co-Founder of Sarvam AI. He spoke on Making Generative AI Real for Bharat, focusing on the practical applications of generative AI technologies and their potential to impact various sectors in India. Later in the day, Daniela Combe, VP of Emerging Tech Advocacy at IBM, addressed the audience on the line between protection and progress. Combe explored the delicate balance between advancing technology and maintaining ethical standards.



The day also featured panel discussions on AI’s potential to revolutionize key sectors such as agri-tech and space-tech. Discussions were held among experts in agricultural practices, enhancing productivity, and improving farmers’ livelihoods. Ambitious projects from the Telangana region in space-tech were showcased on the centre stage, highlighting the future of space exploration and technology.

Another highlight of the day was a fireside chat with Shri. Abhishek Singh (Additional Secretary, MeitY) on taming the AI Juggernaut for India, which addressed the strategic and practical challenges of AI adoption in the country. Director, Emerging Technologies Wing of Government of Telangana Smt Rama Devi Lanka showcased the AI use cases being explored by Govt of Telangana in Healthcare and Wildlife protection currently.

As the day came to a close, attendees gathered for a networking dinner, providing an opportunity to discuss the day’s insights and forge new connections in a relaxed setting.

The Telangana Global AI Summit is backed by key partners across various categories. Title Sponsors WTC and Evernorth lead the summit, with CII and Trigyn Technologies as AI Empowered Evolved and AI Keepers of Knowledge Sponsors. Technology partners include NVIDIA, Yotta, Google, Microsoft, and Meta. Knowledge contributions come from nasscom, while industry leaders like HYSEA, World Economic Forum, and 3AI are involved. Global partnerships feature the Australian and Dutch Consulates, with social innovation driven by GIZ, UNDP, and Wadhwani AI.

Hackathon was organisedwith a total participation of 10k+, 40 teams competed at the hackathon solving 50+ problem statements with 3 winners and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs

The AI Café exhibition held at Global AI Summit showcased 70+ stalls showcasing innovation in the field of AI by startups, academia, and enterprises working in fields ranging into Autonomous Vehicles, Human Resources, Mental Health, Drones, Healthcare, power management, infrastructure maintenance, crime detection, agriculture robotics and more. The exhibition saw a humongous response from the participants which ranging from industry leaders, aspiring entrepreneurs, faculties, students, and many more.

Hyderabad, September 6, 2024 — The second and final day of the Global AI Summit, organized by the Government of Telangana, concluded successfully at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) today. The summit, a global convergence of AI leaders, policymakers, industry innovators, academia and researchers, explored the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across sectors. The event saw the participation of Hon'ble Minister for IT & Industries Shri D. Sridhar Babu, and prominent AI experts from around the world.Speaking at the Global AI Summit, the IT Minister of Telangana highlighted the state's commitment to becoming a global leader in AI. He addressed the transformative potential of AI, stressing the importance of ethical adoption, data privacy, and accountability. Furthermore he highlighted Telangana's initiatives in AI-powered governance, centers of excellence in AI and quantum computing, and integrating AI education into schools and the Young India Skills University. He also underscored the state’s growing AI startup ecosystem and the goal of making Telangana a $1 trillion economy, driven by AI innovation.

Exciting collaboration were announced!! Telangana Government, TASK, and HYSEA have signed MOUs to train 10,000 individuals in AI and other disruptive technologies. This initiative aims to equip the workforce with cutting-edge skills, driving innovation and growth in the tech ecosystem

The launch of the "Building a Skill Development Framework for the Youth of Telangana" initiative, in partnership with UNDP, the Telangana Government, and Y Hub marks a major step forward. This initiative aims to empower Telangana's youth with essential skills for a brighter future.

Day 2 of the summit opened with the MATHack 2.0 Hackathon-Awards Ceremony, recognizing cutting-edge AI innovations. This was followed by a keynote from Sal Khan, Founder & CEO of Khan Academy, who discussed the transformative power of AI in education and its role in balancing technology with the personal touch.

Highlighting the future of generative AI, Dr. Arun Sundararajan from NYU Stern School of Business shared insights on how AI will reshape human autonomy beyond GPT technologies. His keynote was followed by a fireside chat, providing a global perspective on India’s role in the AI landscape, featuring Eric Smith from the U.S. Department of State and Prashant Kumar, CEO of Entermind.ai.

The summit featured a series of panel discussions, including a spotlight session on "Building Sovereign AI for India," moderated by Manish Chheda, CEO of YCP Auctus. Speakers Vishal Dhupar from NVIDIA and Sunil Gupta from Yotta Infrastructure Solutions delved into India's AI ambitions, emphasizing the importance of developing self-reliant AI solutions.

Another key focus was responsible AI, with a session on "Building Trust into AI Systems," moderated by Dr. Balaraman Ravindran from IIT Madras. Panelists discussed the ethical implications of AI and the need for transparency in AI development.

The day also emphasized AI talent development with a session titled "Making India AI Talent-Ready," where experts from Mercer Consulting, Reliance Jio, and IIIT Hyderabad shared strategies for building a future-ready AI workforce.

As the summit drew to a close, young innovators took center stage in the "AI is Child's Play" spotlight panel, featuring Siddharth Nandyala and Shri Ram Kartik, who showcased the potential of the next generation in driving AI innovation.

Overall, the AI summit emphasized AI's transformative role in governance and public service delivery. Strategic partnerships and 20+ MoUs were signed to enhance sectors like healthcare, education, and agriculture. AI tools will streamline government operations, automate processes, and provide data-driven insights for better decision-making. Telangana aims to build an efficient, transparent, and responsive public service system. The state aspires to become a model for AI adoption in governance, setting standards for others to follow.

Telangana Global AI Summit showcased a range of cutting-edge innovations through lightning demos across multiple sectors. HealthTech leaders like Niramai and Adiuvo Diagnostics presented AI-driven advancements in early cancer detection, while AgriTech pioneers Xmachines and FloMobility demonstrated robotics and autonomous solutions for precision farming. Sustainability innovators Clairco and Fluid Analytics showcased AI technologies for clean air and water management, and creative AI applications were highlighted by Neural Garage in Media/Entertainment and Interview Cracker in HRTech. These diverse demos underscored AI's potential to drive transformative solutions across industries.

Mentor Lounge which is designed to connect fledgling startups with industry leaders with expertise in Product, GTM and Venture funding domains. The program had an overwhelming response the Mentor Lounge from the startups and industry ecosystem. The lounge had hosted 29 Industry veterans like Harish of Carelon, Vikrant of Succeed fund, Sreekant of 108 Capital, Srinivas of Berkadia, Meraj of EdVenture, Vinutha of WeHub, Anuradha of IBM and Srikanth Sinha of TASK.The lounge has also hosted fledgling startups like Aadya, Nextgen, Talentjoin, Silvi, Webstock, CTV, Kiss.ai and Data-meadows. Further continuation of the mentoring will be coordinated by HYSEA with these startups as per their needs.

The summit concluded with a closing keynote that encapsulated the vision for Telangana’s AI future, emphasizing the state’s commitment to becoming a leader in AI-driven innovation.