Department-wise review from today : Collector Dr MV Reddy

Kothagudem: District Collector Dr MV Reddy launched an innovative programme for construction and progress of all development works in the district. He planned to start departmental review on works from Monday. The review works will be conducted from every Monday to Thursday between 3 to 5 pm through online.

On the first day, he will conduct a meeting with all district officers and special officers at 3 pm and discuss all the development works that have been going on in the district.

He stated that officers should participate in the review meeting without fail and with a full report.

Speaking to the media at his office here on Sunday, the Collector said he has given the schedule on review meetings of all departments and informed that at 3 pm on Monday, a meeting will be conducted with all district officers and special officers to discuss the recommendation works of the public representatives.

On Tuesday, review meeting of agricultural, marketing, horticulture and animal husbandry departments; on Wednesday, meeting over NREGS works, toilets constructions, nurseries, and planning of Bathukamma sarees distribution; on Thursday, revenue, civil supplies, forest, ITDA and double bedroom houses constructions and ROFR works and house sites and land acquisitions will be held, he informed.

The Collector also said all mandal special officers and municipal officers will visit all development works on Friday and will submit a report on progress of the works.