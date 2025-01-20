Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka to Attend National Mining Ministers' Conference in Bhubaneswar Today

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka is set to visit Bhubaneswar, Odisha, today to attend the National Mining Ministers' Conference. The conference brings together key stakeholders in the mining sector from across India to discuss policies, advancements, and strategies for sustainable development in the industry.

Bhatti Vikramarka's participation highlights Telangana's commitment to strengthening its position in the mining sector, as well as fostering collaboration with other states to improve the industry’s regulatory framework and growth.