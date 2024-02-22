Deputy CM directs SCCL to fill 485 vacant posts at earliest

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and Finance and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has directed the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) chairman and MD Balaram Naik to immediately fill 317 direct recruitment posts and 168 internal recruitment posts. In compliance with the directive notifications for the vacant posts are set to be issued on Thursday.

Addressing concerns regarding recruitment transparency, the Deputy CM emphasised expediting the process, aiming to provide jobs to at least a 1,000 persons this year. In a recent high-level review meeting at the Secretariat, discussions revolved around the development and welfare programmes in SCCL. He stressed the importance of maintaining transparency in the recruitment process and ensuring fair examination procedures.

Vikramarka urged swift action regarding Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's promise to raise the age limit of heirs from 35 to 40 years. He inquired about the progress of the accident insurance MoU, which aims to provide financial security to the Singareni workers and their families.

The CMD assured the Deputy CM of forthcoming measures to secure accident insurance facilities through other banks, similar to those provided to 43,000 hazardous coal sector employees.

The Deputy CM instructed officials to prepare for the inauguration of 10.5-megawatt solar plant at Kothagudem, scheduled for February 26. Additionally, efforts to complete other solar plant projects under Singareni were emphasised.

Plans for the inauguration of a guest house in Hyderabad for Singareni employees and officials were discussed, with arrangements for the ‘bhumi puja’ programme set to commence soon. In a bid to ensure sufficient coal reserves for thermal power stations, daily reviews of coal production and transportation have been ordered, anticipating high electricity demands during the upcoming summer months.

Following the meeting with the Deputy CM, further discussions were held with the SCCL directors at Singareni Bhavan, Hyderabad. Director (Personnel) N V K Srinivas was tasked with overseeing proposals to increase the age limit of heirs to 40 years and coordinating arrangements for the Kothagudem solar plant inauguration and Hyderabad guest house bhumi puja programme.