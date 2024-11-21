Live
Just In
Deputy CM meets with Pvt College Owners Assn, assures to resolve issues
The State government will act positively on private Inter and degree college management demands and will solve their problems in a phased manner
Hyderabad: The State government will act positively on private Inter and degree college management demands and will solve their problems in a phased manner, stated Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, after he spoke with Dr Balakrishna Reddy, chairman, Telangana Council of Higher Education and members of the Private College Owners Association here on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the junior college and private degree college owners have urged the state government to release the tokens for Rs 1,200 crore that were issued over the last 18 months, as the dues remained unpaid.
The Deputy CM said the government was aware of various issues related to private degree and Inter colleges and will respond positively. All the problems of the colleges will be resolved in a phased manner, he added.
B Suryanarayana Reddy, State president, Telangana Private Degree and PG College Managements Association (TPDMA) said, “During our meeting with the Deputy Chief Minister, we have highlighted our hardships due to non-payment of dues. Since the past four years we are struggling with the functioning of the institutions, as around 600 crore is pending that includes Rs 450 crore for private colleges and Rs 150 crore for government colleges. We have urged the Deputy CM to immediately release the token amount that was issued 18 months ago.”