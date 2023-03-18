Derogatory remarks row: Bandi Sanjay to appear before Women's commission in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Women's Commission has summoned BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay over his controversial remarks about BRS MLC Kavitha. Bandi Sanjay, who recently responded to an ED inquiry, will appear before the commission on Saturday.

The commission took his comments seriously and issued a notice for him to appear before them on the 13th of this month, but Bandi Sanjay requested to attend on the 18th due to a parliamentary session. The public is now eagerly waiting to hear Sanjay's explanation before the commission.

BRS groups are furious about Sanjay's comments, and party members have organized protests in several locations.