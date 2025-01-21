Despite measures, revenue-related issues remain high in RR district

Rangareddy: Despite several moves aimed at addressing revenue-related issues by the government, the number of grievances pertaining to revenue has appeared not to be simmering down, especially in Ranga Reddy, the second fastest-growing district next to Hyderabad.

On Monday, the ‘Prajavani’ programme was held, as usual, in the collectorate at Kongarakalan. It was chaired by Collector N Narayan Reddy. The programme is organised every Monday with an aim to allow people a one-stop platform to address their grievances in the presence of officials from the line departments. People from across the district are facilitated to submit their grievances at an appropriate window so as to get them addressed through a channel without any scope of pendency or overlapping.

According to officials, 87 grievances were submitted by the public; 38 pertained to the Revenue Department, followed by 10 of Public Administration and nine related to housing. A few grievances are submitted during Prajavani, held every Monday at the collectorate.

After collecting the grievances submitted, Reddy asked officials to ensure their speedy disposal and keep track of follow-ups, leaving no room for any pendency. Later, the collector convened a coordination committee meeting with officials and urged them to give a wide range of publicity to the proposed gram sabhas scheduled from Tuesday.

“A helpline should be set up within the jurisdiction of concerned departments to disseminate appropriate information regarding the proposed programme to the local public of the wards in municipalities as well as in the gram panchayats. Also, arrangements should be made to ensure proper coordination between the departments to avoid issues,” he said. The DC wanted officials to work in coordination to organise the upcoming Republic Day celebrations as a fête.