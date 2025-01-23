Developing Warangal on all fronts: Naini

Hanamkonda: MLA Naini Rajender Reddy stated on Wednesday that the gov-ernment’s aim is to develop the Warangal West constituency. At the new bus stand road near the Hanuman temple in Padava division, the MLA, along with Mayor Sudharani and floor lead-er Thota Venkateshwarlu, unveiled a plaque for road and drainage works costing Rs 3.5 crore Smart City funds.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy mentioned that after the Congress came to power, the constituency, which had not seen any development during the previous government, is progressing with a focus on development. He highlighted that works for side drains and CC roads are being taken up in all wards in phases. Reddy urged residents of colonies to cooperate with contractors and officials during the ongoing road construction works.

The MLA assured that if any issues arise in the constituency, he would make efforts to resolve it as quickly as possible.

He stated that under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy, more funds would be brought to Greater Warangal; the constituency would be developed in all aspects.

Local corporator Vemula Srinivas, leaders Rohith Singh Thakur, division president Shobhana Boyina Kumar Yadav and Sainal Srikant, Mandal Rakesh, along with a large number of party activists felicitated the MLA.