Development of India through states is our mantra: PM Modi

Adilabad (Telangana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government follows the mantra of development of the country through development of states.

He said that if the country’s economy becomes stronger, this will boost investors’ confidence in the country and states will also benefit by attracting more investments.

He was speaking after launching multiple developmental projects related to power, rail and road sector in this town bordering Maharashtra.

PM Modi stated that for the last 3-4 days, the entire world has been discussing the rapid pace of India’s economic development. “India is the only major economy in the world which grew at 8.4 per cent in the last quarter. At this pace, India will become the third biggest economy of the world. This means Telangana’s economy will also grow rapidly,” he said.

He said that in the coming five years, the pace of development will be further speeded up.

The Prime Minister said 25 crore people were lifted out of poverty and this was possible due to welfare schemes being implemented by the Centre for the poor.

Noting that it has been 10 years since formation of Telangana state, he said that the Centre is extending all cooperation to fulfil the dream of development which people of Telangana had seen.

He claimed that in the last 10 years, the country’s style of functioning has changed and people of Telangana are also noticing this. He said in the past, regions like Telangana suffered the most due to neglect.

He said the Centre spent more money for Telangana during the last 10 years. “For us development means development of the poorest of poor, Dalits, deprived and tribals,” he said.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy were present at the event.

PM Modi, who inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid foundation stone for projects worth Rs 56,000 crore, said these projects will write a new chapter of development for Telangana and other states in the country.

He dedicated NTPC’s 800 MW (Unit-2) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Peddapalli, to the nation.

The PM said this project would increase the installed power capacity of Telangana and cater to state’s requirements.

He also dedicated the newly electrified Ambari-Adilabad-Pimpalkhuti rail line to the nation.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for 33-km two-way road widening of National Highway 35 between Adilabad and Bela and widening of National Highway 163 between Hyderabad and Bhupalapatnam.

PM Modi said these projects will give impetus to development of Telangana and the region, cut travel time, boost industry and tourism and create new employment opportunities.