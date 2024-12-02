Development, welfare govt’s goals: MLA Naini

Hanamkonda: “The Congress government’s one-year administration has been focused on development and welfare,” said Warangal West MLA NainiRajender Reddy.

As part of the nine-day Praja Palana, PrajaVijayotsavalu (People’s Governance, People’s Victory Celebrations), a 2K Run was flagged off on Sunday at JNS Stadium by Nainiand Hanamkonda District Collector Pravinya.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA stated that the victory celebrations are being organised to explain to the public the development and welfare programmes achieved during the one year of governance.

Hanamkonda District Collector Pravinya said that the PrajaVijayotsavalu organised by the state government are aimed at highlighting all sectors over the nine days. The 2K Run’s inauguration is intended to encourage the sports sector and bring out the sporting talents among students, she added.