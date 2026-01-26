Development without values is fragile: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Sunday said institutions like Chinmaya Mission play an irreplaceable role in shaping a values-driven and inclusive society, as they combine spiritual wisdom with social responsibility. Speaking at the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations marking 75 years of Chinmaya Mission at Hyderabad, the Deputy CM described the milestone as not merely a measure of time but a reflection of the institution’s continued relevance and commitment to spiritual awakening, education, and social transformation. Referring to the life and teachings of Chinmaya Mission founder Swami Chinmayananda, Bhatti Vikramarka said the founder viewed spirituality not as withdrawal from the world but as preparation for responsible participation in society.

He emphasised that inner clarity must translate into outer service, a principle that remains deeply relevant in contemporary times. He noted that while the world has witnessed rapid material progress, it is also facing rising stress, inequality, and social fragmentation.

Bhatti Vikramarka observed that development without values is incomplete, growth without compassion is unstable, and progress without inclusion is fragile, underscoring the need for ethical leadership and inclusive development. Citing the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, the Deputy CM said the text promotes selfless action, responsibility, and leadership guided by wisdom, principles that are essential for modern governance and public service.

He praised Chinmaya Mission’s initiatives such as Balavihar, youth programmes, study circles, and family-oriented activities, stating that they are nurturing balanced individuals equipped with a strong moral compass. These individuals, he remarked, will contribute positively as professionals and leaders in the future. Highlighting the Telangana government’s policy approach, he said the State is working to embed similar values in governance by focusing on social justice, dignity, and equal opportunity for all citizens to ensure the benefits of growth reach everyone.

He said initiatives in education, healthcare, social security, housing, farmer welfare, and women and marginalised community empowerment are aimed at ensuring development reaches the last person.

This is not charity but a constitutional and moral responsibility, he said, adding that the government’s vision aligns with the philosophy of providing maximum happiness to the maximum number of people for the maximum time, which he described as the essence of inclusive and sustainable development.

Bhatti Vikramarka also appreciated the inclusive nature of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, noting the participation of visually impaired devotees, strong involvement of youth and children, and the use of modern technology such as virtual presentations to blend tradition with innovation. He described initiatives like Gita Panchamrit as meaningful efforts to make spiritual wisdom simple, accessible, and practical in an information-saturated world.

The Deputy CM said Hyderabad’s long-standing tradition of cultural and intellectual dialogue has been strengthened by Chinmaya Mission’s emphasis on inquiry, harmony, and pluralism, which are essential for the democratic ethos of the country.

Concluding his address, Bhatti Vikramarka said good governance ultimately depends on trust between the state and citizens, which grows when policies are guided by empathy, integrity, and long-term vision.

He described spiritual and educational institutions as silent partners in good governance and congratulated Chinmaya Mission on completing 75 years of service. He reiterated that the government remains committed to creating an environment where every citizen can live with dignity and have access to equal opportunities, mirroring the spiritual and social goals championed by the mission over the decades.