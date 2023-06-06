Devotee dies of heart attack in Vemulawada temple

Live
The staff who learnt about a woman devotee was not waking up from sleep rushed to the spot and later confirmed that she has passed away in sleep due to suspected heart attack
Rajanna-Sircilla: The devotees at Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada were all in shock after a devotee was found dead on Tuesday morning.
A woman identified as Lakshmi, who was sleeping in an open space in front of the temple along with her family members is believed to have passed away in her sleep due to heart attack
Lakshmi, a native of Lingapur in Manakondur mandal of Karimnagar district, along with her family members had visited the shrine on Monday. They slept in the open in the night as they could not have darshan of the presiding deity due to the heavy rush.
The family members learnt about her demise after they tried to wake her up on Tuesday morning The Vemulawada temple staff rushed to the spot and confirmed the death, suspected to have been caused by a heart attack.