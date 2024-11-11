Devotees Flock to Shiva Temples on Karthika Somavara

On the occasion of Karthika Somavara, Shiva temples across the region have witnessed an overwhelming turnout of devotees. From the early hours of dawn, thousands of pilgrims lined up to seek darshan of Lord Mahadeva, eager to partake in the sacred rituals of the day.

Women, in particular, observed the auspicious day by performing punyasnanams (holy baths) and offering Karthika deepams (oil lamps) at temples. Devotees also took part in special abhishekas (ritual baths) and prayers for Lord Shiva, as they lit Karthika lamps, following a tradition of deep spiritual significance during the Karthika month.

The air was filled with the chanting of Shiva Namam (Lord Shiva's name) as the Shiva temples resonated with devotion. The temples are decked out with lights and decorations, attracting large crowds of worshippers who seek to earn the spiritual benefits of this sacred occasion.

Karthika Somavara, considered one of the holiest days in the Hindu calendar, is celebrated with great fervour by Lord Shiva’s devotees, who believe that the day brings divine blessings and prosperity.