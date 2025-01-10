Devotees flock to temples in Nagar Kurnool district on Vaikunta Ekadashi

Live
Nagar kurnool : On the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi, devotees began to arrive at temples in Nagar Kurnool district as early as 4 AM. They thronged the temples, especially to access the Northern Gate for darshan.
At one of the prominent temples in the district, Sri Puram Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple, the temple priests opened the northern gate at 5:30 AM, allowing the devotees to offer their prayers and seek darshan of the Lord. A large crowd gathered, with devotees standing in long queues for a glimpse of the deity. The Garuda Seva and Tiruveedi Seva were conducted with grandeur.
Meanwhile, at Vattem Venkateshwara Swamy Temple, devotees gathered in large numbers to seek darshan through the Northern Gate. The temple surroundings were filled with devotees. Several prominent individuals also visited the temple to offer their prayers on this auspicious day.