Devotional fervour marks Pochamma, Bodrai idol consecration ceremony

Nagarkurnool: The idol consecration ceremony of Sri Sri Sri Maha Tripura Sundari Swaroopam — the village deity Bodrai Nabhi Shila along with Pochamma Ammavaru — was held with great devotion and reverence in Achampet town.

Nagarkurnool MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, Achampet MLA Dr Chikkudu Vamshi Krishna, and Kalwakurthy MLA Kashireddy Narayana Reddy participated in the event, performing special pujas during the idol installation rituals.

Addressing the gathering, they expressed their wishes for the villagers to live in happiness and prosperity.

The MLAs highlighted the importance of village deity festivals in fostering community unity and cultural traditions, expressing joy over the successful organization of the event. They spoke about the significance of such rituals in preserving the cultural heritage and strengthening the bonds within the community. The leaders also emphasized the importance of collective efforts in maintaining and promoting these traditions for future generations.

The ceremony saw a large turnout of devotees who participated in the prayers and rituals, with the MLA’s assuring the community of their continued support for the welfare and development of the region. The event concluded with a communal feast and the distribution of prasad, further strengthening the bonds of faith and unity among the villagers.