Devotional Gathering in Kannepalli Tomorrow (21-02-2024)

Devotees are gathering in Kannepalli tomorrow (21-02-2024) to pay homage to Saaralamma.

They will visit the temple and offer gold with a weight equivalent to their body, as well as grains.

Similarly, they will perform rituals with vadibiyyam (a type of rice), jaggery, and milk.

Devotees are deeply moved with devotion and spirituality, creating a spiritual atmosphere with fervent enthusiasm.

