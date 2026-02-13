  1. Home
DGP Shivadhar Reddy Warns of Strict Action Against Offenders

  • Created On:  13 Feb 2026 9:33 AM IST
Director General of Police Shivdhar Reddy has issued a stern warning that strict action will be taken against officers on election duty if they face any grievances or misconduct.

He emphasised that abuse or attack on police and government personnel will not be tolerated. Reddy stated that public representatives and candidates are not above the law and that any obstruction to officers performing their duties will be dealt with according to legal procedures.

The DGP also cautioned that illegal treatment of election personnel would have serious consequences. He urged anyone with complaints to inform the State Election Commission or higher authorities promptly to ensure action is taken.

DGP Shivdhar ReddyElection Duty WarningStrict Action Against OffendersProtection for Police PersonnelState Election Commission
