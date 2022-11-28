DHA praises TS govt for winning UNESCO award

Hyderabad: Following one of the biggest achievements of the State government, with the Qutub Shahi Tombs' restored stepwells bagging the 'Award of Distinction' at the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation at Bangkok on November 26; the Deccan Heritage Academy (DHA) congratulated the Telangana government, State Heritage Department and Agha Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) for winning the award.

According to DHA chairman Veda Kumar Manikonda, it is Minister K T Rama Rao's conservation, restoration and preservation initiatives to protect dilapidated heritage buildings, gateways, clock towers and most importantly, historically significant defunct step wells in Hyderabad, which served as a source for drinking water storage for the local Deccan areas during Kakatiya, Qutub Shahi and Asif Jahi period, that made it possible to bring in International significance, which is highly applauded.

The academy also appreciated the special interest in initiatives taken by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar. The efforts of City's conservation architect Anuradha Naik who, acted as the chief consultant to commend the conservation project that was executed in 2011 and completed in 2022, guided the owners in achieving this prestigious award, was also lauded by DHA.

"With the State bagging honours like the UNESCO Awards, will pave a way for earning the World Heritage Status to Hyderabad and I wish we receive many such laurels," said Veda Kumar.