Dhanpal family takes holy dips in Sangam

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana along with his family visited the Mahakumbh Mela being held at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

On the day of Mauni Amavasya, the family took holy dips in Triveni Sangam, the holy confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that this Mahakumbh Mela, which comes once in 144 years, is the holiest of all, and that it is the gathering of the largest group of saints and ascetics. He said that all the devotees believe that taking a bath in Triveni Sangham of Prayagraj washes away sins and attains merit and salvation.

He said that the arrival of crores of devotees from all over the country and even from abroad for this Kumbh Mela reflects our Sanatan Hindu Dharma all over the world.

He thanked the Yogi Adityanath government on behalf of all the devotees of Telangana for the continuous efforts of the government machinery to ensure that even the common devotees do not face any difficulties.