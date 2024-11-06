Live
Dhanpal raises pitch for removal squatters on footpaths
Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana highlighted the issue of ambulances being unable to pass due to vegetable and pushcart vendors on city roads.
Nizamabad: Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana highlighted the issue of ambulances being unable to pass due to vegetable and pushcart vendors on city roads. He instructed that these street vendors be moved to farmer markets immediately.
During a review meeting on traffic regulation, he emphasised the need to clear footpath encroachments and illegal constructions. He also urged municipal officials to take special initiatives for sanitation and garbage disposal. The meeting included Market Committee Chairman M Gangareddy, Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar, and Traffic ACP Narayana, among others.
