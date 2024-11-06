  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Dhanpal raises pitch for removal squatters on footpaths

Dhanpal raises pitch for removal squatters on footpaths
x
Highlights

Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana highlighted the issue of ambulances being unable to pass due to vegetable and pushcart vendors on city roads.

Nizamabad: Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana highlighted the issue of ambulances being unable to pass due to vegetable and pushcart vendors on city roads. He instructed that these street vendors be moved to farmer markets immediately.

During a review meeting on traffic regulation, he emphasised the need to clear footpath encroachments and illegal constructions. He also urged municipal officials to take special initiatives for sanitation and garbage disposal. The meeting included Market Committee Chairman M Gangareddy, Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar, and Traffic ACP Narayana, among others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick