Dharani pending applications should be resolved within a week: CCL Naveen Mittal

Kothagudem: CCL Naveen Mittal held a review meeting through video conference with District Collectors of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet Nalgonda on Friday morning regarding the pending Dharani applications. In this video conference, District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala along with Additional Collector D. Venugopalparticipated. How many applications are pending in the district through this video conference? How many fresh applications have been received? CCL Naveen Mittal asked the Collectors about the comprehensive details of Dharani issues. He gave suitable suggestions on the steps to be taken to solve the problems of Dharani. Collectors were directed to complete all the pending applications within a week.

In this video conferenceDistrict Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala said that 3851 Dharani applications are pending in the district and the entire district administration is busy with Parliament and Pattabhadra by-election duties. He said that 80 percent of the pending applications have been completed and the remaining 20 percent will be completed in the next two days. Complete applications within a weekShe said that it will be resolved. Later, a review meeting was held with Collector RDOs and Tasildars on Dharani's pending applications through video conference. Speaking in this meeting, she directed that all the applications should be investigated quickly and reports should be submitted. The Collector said that special attention should be paid to the settlement of Dharani pending applications in the coming weeks.

RDOs in this program Madhu,Damodar Rao, DRO Ravinder Nath, Tahsildars of all Mandals and concerned officials were also present.