Dharani Portal: Land registration, mutation to begin in Telangana after 55 days

Dharani Portal: After 55 days, land registration and mutation of agricultural lands will begin today through Dharani Portal. All the arrangements have been made at the revenue offices under GHMC limits except in 20 mandals. Tahsildars will be functioning as joint sub-registrars for registration of agricultural lands while sub-registrars will conduct registrations of non-agriculture properties.

The first registration of agriculture property through Dharani Portal will be made at joint sub-registrar's office in Addagudur mandal of Yadadri Bhongir district. Dasari Veeraiah of Dharmaram village of Addagudur mandal booked the first slot on Saturday and was allotted at 11.30 am. Veeraiah booked the slot for the registration of one acre of land. The whole registration process will be completed in 10 minutes.

It is learned that both the parties -- transferor and transferee should submit an undertaking declaring the property is free from litigation. However, both the parties will be liable to criminal and civil action if found it is in litigation and a prohibited land.

With the launch of Dharani Portal, the registration services have made available within the limits of the mandal. Earlier, the registrations used to be done at 141 registration offices. The government stopped the registration services on September 8 across the state.