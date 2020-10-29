Hyderabad: The Dharani portal is all set to usher in a new chapter in the land administration in Telangana and bid adieu to the decades-old practice of land records' management system. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the portal at Mudu Chintalapalli village of Medchal mandal in Malkajgiri district on Thursday.

The Revenue Department had conducted trial runs of the portal and fixed the technical glitches. According to sources, under the new Revenue Act on Record of Rights (RoR) - Telangana Rights in Lands and Pattadar Passbooks Act 2020, the lands and properties which have been uploaded with all documents on the portal will only be permitted for registrations and ownership transactions through Dharani online portal.

According to the State government, the portal is first of its kind facility created in the country to bring in 100 per cent transparency in the registrations of property and ownership of lands. The property details which are not uploaded on the portal will be treated as illegal and the same will not permitted for transactions.

The new facility will also put an end to the growing involvement of Revenue officials in the land registrations which led to encroachment of costly government lands and private properties. This will also check corruption in the department. The portal has already locked the government lands and Endowment and Wakf lands from registrations by the encroachers.

The Dharani portal will provide hassle-free services like slot booking, citizen open portal, successor modules and partition modules. Under the new portal, the registration and mutation will be completed on the same day and the required documents will also be given to the buyers in a short time.

Revenue officials said that the MROs will be held responsible in case any wrongdoings in the registration of agriculture lands was noticed and the Sub Registrars will be punished if they indulge in irregularities in the transaction of non-agricultural properties. In case of any civil disputes about property ownership, civil courts will address the issues. Earlier, Tahsildars and RDOs were given judicial powers to resolve the property rights. The new Revenue Act has taken away all extraordinary powers enjoyed by the officials till recently.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who also holds the post of Special Chief Secretary to Revenue department, had taken the responsibility of successful implementation of the Dharani portal and held a series of meetings with Mandal Revenue officials and facilitated training to all MROs.