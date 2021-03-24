Dharmapuri Brahmotsavam begins on a grand note

Dharmapuri: Brahmotsavalu of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy began on a grand note here on Wednesday, following Covid-19 guidelines and instructions issued by Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and District Collector G Ravi.

Brahmotsavalu will be held for 13 days, till April 5. A large number of devotees are expected to attend the for the celebrations from Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Adilabad and Warangal districts along with those from neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The celebrations began with Kalyanotsavam of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy with Goddess Lakshmi Devi on Wednesday. From March 25 to 30, Teppotsavam and Dolotsavam of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Venkateshwara Swamy will be held in Brahma Pushkarini present in the temple premises.

On March 31, 'Uttara Digyathra' of Sri Lakhsmi Narasimha Swamy; and on April 1, Dakshina Uttara Digyathra of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy will be held. On April 2, Rathotsavam and Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy 'Ekanthotsavam' will be held from April 3 to 5, with which Brahmostavalu will be concluded.

The temple authorities made elaborate arrangements for conducting Brahmotsavalu on a grand note. The municipal staff had taken up sanitation works and removed all garbage along with cleaning drainages in the temple surroundings. They sprayed bleaching powder and sanitised the temple premises.

The temple authorities in association with Rice Mill Associations, cloth merchants and Arya Vyshya Sangam made arrangements for organising maha Annadanam for 13 days to thousands of devotees.

Temple Executive Officer S Srinivas said that arrangements were made from the past two weeks, like painting the temple, lights decoration, pasting of posters at different places, even in neighbouring Maharashtra State, distribution of pamphlets and fixing flexis at different important locations across the State.

Temporary sheds were set up on river side, medical camps were set up in view of Covid-19 to provide emergency medical service. Karimnagar Milk producers and Vijay Dairy came forward to supply lassi packets to devotees, he informed.