Live
- Revanth braces for grand public meeting in Warangal on Nov 19
- Grand Celebration of MB Church Women’s Revival Conference The women of the MB Church
- Vemulawada Temple Development: Does the TG Endowments Minister want to write her own Agama Shastras for temples?
- Coop banks play key role in economic development
- TTD EO visits Sringeri Sarada Peetham
- Automobile loading using NMG rakes commences
- 555th Prakash Purab celebrated with gaiety
- Good news for Atmakur farmers
- High-risk aortic valve replacement surgery performed successfully
- HMWSSB MD holds review meeting on OTS-2024 scheme
Just In
Dhobi Ghat assessed for potential to host sports complex
Hyderabad: State Transportation and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Madhukar Naik, CEO, Secunderabad Cantonment Board, and Secunderabad...
Hyderabad: State Transportation and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Madhukar Naik, CEO, Secunderabad Cantonment Board, and Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh inspected Dhobi Ghat ground to assess its potential as a sports complex.
According to the officials, the Telangana government has recently shortlisted Dhobi Ghat for transformation into a sports complex, promoting sports development in the region. The area was inspected for the infrastructural development, which includes road widening and the SRDP project. The State government will be paying Rs 303.62 crores for Defence land acquisition. The government recently approved that these funds will be utilised for Cantonment development instead of being deposited into the Consolidated Funds of India.