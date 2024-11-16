Dhobi Ghat assessed for potential to host sports complex

Hyderabad: State Transportation and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Madhukar Naik, CEO, Secunderabad Cantonment Board, and Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh inspected Dhobi Ghat ground to assess its potential as a sports complex.

According to the officials, the Telangana government has recently shortlisted Dhobi Ghat for transformation into a sports complex, promoting sports development in the region. The area was inspected for the infrastructural development, which includes road widening and the SRDP project. The State government will be paying Rs 303.62 crores for Defence land acquisition. The government recently approved that these funds will be utilised for Cantonment development instead of being deposited into the Consolidated Funds of India.