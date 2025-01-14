Dig into delectable savouries to satiate your sweet tooth at fest

Hyderabad: The strong aroma of Ethiopian coffee, sweet and lip-smacking Baklava, and several Indian sweets were the eye-catching attractions at the 6th International Sweet Festival, which featured a diverse array of national and international homemade sweets.

Around 1,100 varieties of sweets from 22 states and nine countries were displayed, including lip-snacking savouries from Iran, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Ethiopia. Apart from this, sweets from Telangana were also available.

Dr Mamidi Harikrishna, director of Language and Culture department, Telangana government, said, “This festival is to highlight the cosmopolitan nature of Hyderabad. The festivities at Parade Grounds celebrate five elements of our culture. Apart from kites and sweets, cultural festivities are being organised by Telangana Cultural department, and various states including West Bengal, Odia, Assam and Kashmir will be showcasing their traditional song and dance events”.

Almost all the 740 stalls were allotted to homemakers and the main aim was to bring cooked food to a larger platform, apart from the goal of empowering them.

Sangeeta Borkar, a homemaker who has been displaying sumptuous delicacies of Maharashtra for the past two years, said, “All the food items being showcased are authentic dishes of Maharashtra.”

Haymi and Hiwot from Ethiopia, who made Hyderabad their home for the past 16 years, have set up a coffee stall. Dressed in traditional Ethiopian attire, they highlighted that serving coffee is a way of welcoming guests, and a tradition that is rooted in their history. “Ethiopia exports some of the world’s best beans, including Kaffa and Sidamo and in this festival we want to make people taste our coffee which is very different from Indian coffee”, they said.

A family from Afghanistan said, “We have displayed special desserts — Baklava, and a special cake. From my childhood, I have seen my mother making this sweet delicacy and when the organiser approached us, we planned to showcase our sweets to the people of Hyderabad.”

“For the past nine years, I have been participating in this Sweet Festival. As Makar Sankranti is the festival of sweets, I tried to showcase the sweets of West Bengal which include ‘Gud Rasgulla’, Palm Jaggery pancakes and a few more”, said Aruna Sarkar, a homemaker.