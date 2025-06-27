DIG Suraj Pal Verma visits 212 and 217 Battalions in Kistaram Axis CG

Bhadrachalam: Suraj Pal Verma, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ops Range Konta) and Rajesh Kumar Pandey, Deputy Inspector General of Police, visited the companies and field hospital of 212 and 217 Battalions of Kistaram Axis on Thursday.

During their visit, the officers told the company personnel that the intensive operation of the force against the Naxalites in various anti-Naxal operations going on in Karaigutta and Chhattisgarh has created a frightening situation among the Naxalites and now they are trying to attack small contingents of the force and harm the force by planting IEDs. Apart from this, the Deputy Inspector General of Police also instructed the Company Commander to conduct intensive operations in his company’s area of operation and to create mutual coordination among the villagers.

He also discussed the issues related to the killing of innocent villagers and surrendered Naxals by the Naxals these days.

He also informed them to take extra precautions to avoid poisonous snakes and insects in the area during the rainy season.

On this occasion, Suraj Pal Verma also briefed the officers and all the company commanders that there should be more and more operations in this area during monsoon because the Directorate General has informed that Naxalites refresh their training during monsoon season and they should not be given a chance to refresh their training, and Naxalites should be kept away from the area.

Apart from this, Suraj Pal Verma, Rajesh Kumar Pandey also inaugurated the hangar of mini switches at FoB Dubbamarka.

On this occasion, Vijay Shankar, Commandant 217 Bn, Gajendra Bahadur Singh, Second Commanding Officer 212 Bn, Dinesh Kumar, Second Commanding Officer 212 Bn, Virendra Kumar, Second Commanding Officer 217 Bn and Gaurav Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commandant 212 Bn, besides subordinate officers and jawans were also present.