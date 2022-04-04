Digital health profile exercise progressing well, says KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said on Sunday that the digital health profile exercise of citizens was progressing well.

The State government launched a pilot project to create a digital health profile in Mulugu and Rajanna Sircilla on March 5. The minister said Telangana would be the torch-bearer again in leveraging technology.

Sharing pictures of health staff collecting data and samples from people, KTR tweeted: "A pilot project to create digital health profile of all citizens has been kick-started in Mulugu and Sircilla district on 5th March. It has been progressing well and I am confident that Telangana will be a torch-bearer yet again on leveraging technology for positive societal impact (sic)," While Health Minister T Harish Rao formally launched the digital health profile project in Mulugu, Rama Rao launched it in Rajanna Sircilla district.

Under the pilot project, digital profile of every citizen aged above 18 years was being prepared for effective healthcare services. ASHA workers are assisting the medical teams in collecting samples from households.

The teams collect different health details, including blood pressure, sugar, height, weight, blood samples. An exclusive identification is being created for every citizen and the health records are being uploaded accordingly. This data, which is stored in digital form, can be accessed by hospitals during emergency cases.