Director of Health mulls political foray?

Kothagudem: Director of Public and Health Dr G Srinivas Rao is said to be mulling a foray into politics. Rumors are rife about his willingness to test new waters and have gone viral on social media and among political circles. His participation in several social activities of late is seen as reaching out to the masses. His name is also doing the rounds as the likely TRS candidate in the next elections in Kothagudem.

In five constituencies of the district, Kothagudem constituency is the general category seat. After the incident of Vanama Raghava, son of sitting TRS MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao, getting a bad name for the party for alleged role in a family suicide case, many party leaders and others are trying their luck to get into the good books of TRS top brass.

Vanam Venkateswara Rao,the BC MLA is aged and sometime back announced his son would be his successor in politics. Accordingly, Raghava had been laying the ground for securing the party ticket for next elections. However, he is suspended from the party after the suicide incident.

The name of the Srinivas Rao came to the fore for his services during the critical times of Covid. He is a native of Kothagudem district and belongs to BC community. He has good relations in the constituency. Recently he started a foundation in memory of his father Suryanarayana and is carrying out social service. Rao got the go-ahead from the party leadership to contest next general elections from Kothagudem on the party ticket, and hence his frequent visits to the constituency, say party sources.

When contacted, the Director of Health said that as of now he has no interest in politics and that he is merely conducting social service activities out of his passion to serve them. However, he said he could not comment on what the future holds for him.