Disability Aid Camp for Children on August 12 - DEO Govindarajulu

NagarKurnool: DEO Govindarajulu announced that a disability aid determination camp for children will be held on August 12 from 10 AM to 3 PM at the Bhavitha Center, located opposite the bus stand in the district center. This camp is organized under the aegis of Samagra Shiksha Telangana and the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation.

Children with disabilities under the age of 18 who are studying in government schools from various mandals in the district are eligible to attend this camp. Govindarajulu specified that students attending the camp should bring two passport-sized photographs showing their disability, a state government-issued disability certificate indicating more than 40% disability, a Unique Disability ID card or the application receipt, and those without a certificate or UDID card should bring a disability certificate from a government doctor, an Aadhaar card, and an income certificate or ration card.

The DEO urged eligible students to arrive at the camp by 10 AM. Doctors will examine the students, identify the necessary aids, manufacture them, and distribute them free of cost at another camp. For more details, interested parties can contact the District Inclusive Education Coordinator, Venkataiah, at 9491868855.