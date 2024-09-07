Live
Just In
Discom move to deal with graft complaints
Hyderabad: The Chairman and Managing Director of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL), Musharraf Faruqui, has requested electricity consumers to call 040-2345 4884 or 7680901912 to file corruption complaints if any staff or officer demands a bribe for any work. The CMD said that special arrangements have been made in his office to receive complaints of corruption in the TGSPDCL. The consumers can also send their complaints through WhatsApp.
The company is committed to providing quality services to its consumers by following high standards. However, some staff and officers are indulgent in corrupt practices, tarnishing the company's image. To address this, special arrangements have been made to directly receive complaints from consumers and resolve them, and to check irregularities.
“The company is already providing various services through its website and mobile app. The consumers can avail services like new service connections, category changes, title transfers, and billing corrections online. If anyone causes inconvenience to consumers or shows negligence towards duties, it will not be tolerated,” said CMD Musharraf Faruqui.