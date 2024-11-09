DISHA meet: State govt must ensure basic infrastructure in city says Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy asked officials to work diligently to implement central and state government schemes in an effective manner.

On Friday, he presided over the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting and reviewed the status of various schemes, including the Swachh Bharat Mission and Mudra loans.

Later, addressing the media, he said that the execution of central government initiatives for residential schools and hostels for minorities is lacking in many states. “There is a shortage of land for Anganwadi schools and hostels for BC, SC, and ST communities. The expansion of slums in Hyderabad city is a growing concern. Central government schemes should be implemented transparently and all officials should review scheme implementation every three months,” he said.

He said about 70-80 per cent of state revenue comes from Hyderabad. Yet, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Metro Water Works are facing fund crunch. The state government should take responsibility for providing basic infrastructure in Hyderabad and surrounding areas, he added.

Earlier, in the DISHA meeting, the Union Minister asked department officials, including those from GHMC, regarding the amount allocated through central government schemes aimed at uplifting the poor and women's groups. He expressed dissatisfaction with the details provided by the officials during the meeting, highlighting challenges in meeting targets despite significant funding and schemes from the central government. He emphasised the need for clarity in reporting to ensure the effective use of funds meant for the upliftment of the poor and women's groups.