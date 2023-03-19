Dist in-charges making MLAs jittery

Hyderabad: The appointment of district in-charges by the BRS leadership is giving jitters to the constituency in-charges and MLAs to achieve the targets set by the party high command to organise various programmes in next few months as it is said that the performance of MLAs and constituency in-charges will decide who would get tickets in the next Assembly elections.

BRS has planned a series of programmes in run up to the next elections and, as part of this, the party's working president KT Rama Rao had appointed in-charges for the districts to have coordination with the MLAs and the district presidents by having meetings for organising programmes planned by the party.

It may be mentioned here that BRS has planned a series of programmes for the next few months like unveiling of the 125-feet long BR Ambedkar statue at Necklace Road in Hyderabad on Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14). The Secretariat and martyrs memorial will be inaugurated on April 30 and June 1 respectively. The party leadership has set the target to every district in-charge for mobilisation of the crowd. The party has announced flag hoisting on the occasion of Formation Day on April 25. There would be meetings to celebrate the day of the start of Dalit Bandhu scheme on August 16.

Party sources said that the appointments of incharges has left the MLAs and also the aspirants jittery as the leaders feel that making these events success would be a benchmark for them in the next elections. A senior leader said that the party has directed to hold meetings, which means additional financial burden on the MLAs before the election begins. The BRS leader recalled that during the 2018 Assembly elections in November-December, the candidates were announced in September and by the time elections came, they had met people in their constituencies two times. Now, holding Atmiya Sammelans and other crowd gathering programmes would add to the expenses, the BRS leader said.

Party leaders also said that their fate would depend on the report by the incharges. The incharges would be giving a report to the party leadership on the performance by the MLAs and aspirants and any adverse report would mean least chances of getting tickets. Sources said that in a recent meeting, the BRS chief had warned some of the MLAs to change their attitude or he would change their candidature and this is making the leaders jittery.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters on Saturday, the Hyderabad in-charge Dasoju Sravan Kumar said that the party would be among the people with the leader-cadre connect slogan. The Atmeeya Sammelans would be finished by April 20. There would be celebrations in the entire Hyderabad district on Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. There will be a public meeting at NTR Stadium on April 30 to mark the inauguration of the Secretariat. KCR is going to become Chief Minister for the third consecutive time, he said.