Distribute 2BHK houses to poor

Bhupalpally: Demanding the State government to distribute the double bedroom houses to eligible beneficiaries, hundreds of people led by former IAS officer and member of the Social Democratic Forum Akunuri Murali staged a protest at Veshalapalle in Bhupalpally Municipality limits on Monday.

It may be mentioned here that the government which constructed 960 double bedroom houses some five years ago is yet to handover them to the beneficiaries. The district administration is yet to finalise the list of beneficiaries, it's learnt.

The protestors who barged into the double bedroom houses demanded the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district collector Bhavesh Mishra to handover the allotment letters of the double bedroom houses to the eligible beneficiaries. Tension prevailed for some time when the police arrested Murali and some of the protestors. The arrested were shifted to Bhupalpally police station. The administration deployed a heavy security at the double bedroom houses to prevent the entry of protestors.